Mumbai Crime: Body Of Woman Found Inside Gunny Bag In Worli; Probe Underway | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A body of a woman was recovered inside a gunny bag in Mumbai's Worli area on Wednesday morning. As soon as the cops received the information, police teams reached the spot and took the body in custody. It was found that the woman's arms and legs were broken. The body has now been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered against an unknown person and further investigation is underway Mumbai Police informed ANI.

According to reports, the body was found near the Worli Seaface area. The age of the victim woman is estimated between 18 to 30.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.