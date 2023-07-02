 Thane: Body Of 16-Year-Old Boy Found Floating In Retibunder Creek In Mumbra
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Body Of 16-Year-Old Boy Found Floating In Retibunder Creek In Mumbra

Thane: Body Of 16-Year-Old Boy Found Floating In Retibunder Creek In Mumbra

The boy fell into the nullah on June 28 night amid a heavy downpour.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A body of a 16-year-old boy was found floating in the Retibunder Creek in Mumbra on Saturday night. The boy has been identified as Wasim Sayyed.

The boy fell into nullah amid heavy downpour

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "The boy fell into the nullah on June 28 night amid a heavy downpour. The body of the boy was spotted floating under the new railway bridge in Retibunder Creek in Mumbra. The body was in a highly decomposed condition. We handed it over to the police officials who did all the formalities and sent the body to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa for postmortem."

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Falls In Nullah; Body Not Found
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Body Of 16-Year-Old Boy Found Floating In Retibunder Creek In Mumbra

Thane: Body Of 16-Year-Old Boy Found Floating In Retibunder Creek In Mumbra

Who Is NCP's Aditi Tatkare? The First Woman Minister In Shinde-Fadnavis Government

Who Is NCP's Aditi Tatkare? The First Woman Minister In Shinde-Fadnavis Government

Mumbai News: City's Own Thunberg To Represent India At Student-Centric Climate Session In US

Mumbai News: City's Own Thunberg To Represent India At Student-Centric Climate Session In US

Mira-Bhayandar: 7 Booked For Allegedly Cheating Home Seeker Over Flat Sold In Cancelled Tower In...

Mira-Bhayandar: 7 Booked For Allegedly Cheating Home Seeker Over Flat Sold In Cancelled Tower In...

Thane: Amazon Web Services Partners With TMC To Launch 'Think Big Space' For STEAM Education In...

Thane: Amazon Web Services Partners With TMC To Launch 'Think Big Space' For STEAM Education In...