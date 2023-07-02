Thane: Body Of 16-Year-Old Boy Found Floating In Retibunder Creek In Mumbra

Representative Image

A body of a 16-year-old boy was found floating in the Retibunder Creek in Mumbra on Saturday night. The boy has been identified as Wasim Sayyed.

The boy fell into nullah amid heavy downpour

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "The boy fell into the nullah on June 28 night amid a heavy downpour. The body of the boy was spotted floating under the new railway bridge in Retibunder Creek in Mumbra. The body was in a highly decomposed condition. We handed it over to the police officials who did all the formalities and sent the body to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa for postmortem."