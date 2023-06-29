 Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Falls In Nullah; Body Not Found
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Falls In Nullah; Body Not Found

The boy has been identified as Wasim Sayyed a resident of the MS compound in Khardi village in Diva.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image

Thane: A 16-year-old boy from Diva in Thane district was swept away in a nullah on Wednesday night. His body was not found even after three hours search operation on Thursday, an officer from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

Boy falls into nullah

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "The boy just went to enjoy when it was raining heavily. When he was looking at the nullah he slipped and fell into it and was swept away in a strong current around 9 pm on Wednesday."

Boy's body not found in nullah

Tadvi further added, " When we received the information about the boy swept into the nullah in Diva the disaster management cell team, local police personnel and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and carried out a search operation on Wednesday for one and half hours to trace him. We later suspended the operation due to darkness. We again started the search operation on Thursday and suspended it after three hours of operation because of the strong water flow in the nullah. We were unable to found the boy's body."

Thane city and other parts of the district have been witnessing incessant rains over the past few days.

article-image

