 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 32-Year-Old Autorickshaw Driver With ₹2.59 Crore Worth Mephedrone Near Borivali National Park
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Kandivali unit has arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver, identified as Naeem Sahab Khan Pathan, in a major drug bust near Omkareshwar Welfare Society, adjacent to Borivali National Park.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 05:13 AM IST
article-image
ANC seizes ₹2.59 crore worth Mephedrone, arrests autorickshaw driver near Borivali National Park | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Kandivali unit has arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver, identified as Naeem Sahab Khan Pathan, in a major drug bust near Omkareshwar Welfare Society, adjacent to Borivali National Park.

Accused Nabbed With 1.297 Kg of Mephedrone

Pathan, originally a resident of Mehsana in Gujarat, was caught with 1.297 kg of Mephedrone (MD), valued at approximately ₹2.59 crore.

Investigators Probe Links to Larger Drug Network

According to investigators, efforts are underway to trace the supplier who provided the seized contraband to Pathan. Police suspect the accused may have links with national or international drug peddlers, and are probing deeper to identify the main suppliers and manufacturers behind the racket.

CDR Analysis and Criminal Background Check Underway

Officials added that Pathan’s mobile phone numbers have been retrieved and Call Detail Records (CDRs) are being analyzed for leads. Authorities are also examining whether he has a prior criminal record or other pending cases. The ANC has stated that further arrests and seizures are likely as the investigation progresses.

