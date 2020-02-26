Mumbai Crime: 60-year-old man stabbed several times in Mulund, dies

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bhoinagar, in Mulund area of Mumbai on Monday, the Navghar police said on Tuesday.

"At around 7.45 pm on Monday, an unknown person entered the house of Kailashnath Chaurasia in North Indians Chawl of Bhoinagar, Mulund, and stabbed the elderly man several times with a knife," the Navghar police said.

The police further said that the incident came to light when one of the neighbours of Kailashnath, Jitendra Kumar Mall, went to meet Chaurasia and saw him lying on the ground covered in blood.