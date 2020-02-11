Mumbai: 65-year-old woman stabbed to death by unknown person at her resident in Powai

Mumbai: A 65-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by some unknown person at her residence in Powai area of Mumbai on Sunday late night, said police.
"Sheela Lad was attacked by some sharp weapon multiple times at her residence. Investigation is underway," said Powai police in a statement.
Police have registered an FIR and search for the accused is underway.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)