Mumbai Crime: 23-Year-Old Man Kills Father And Grandfather, Injures Uncle In Andheri Chawl Over Family Disputes

Police custody for Chetan Bhatre after shocking double murder in Andheri chawl | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through the Santoshi Mata Chawl in Andheri (East), a 23-year-old man, Chetan Manoj Bhatre, allegedly killed his father and grandfather and seriously injured his uncle following a heated family argument.

Family Argument Turns Deadly

According to the MIDC police, the tragic incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. on September 23. The accused, who works as a delivery boy for a pharmacy, returned home to find his family embroiled in their usual arguments. The altercation, involving his father, Manoj Bhatre,57, grandfather, Babu Bhatre,79, and uncle, Anil Bhatre,45, engaged in a fierce quarrel.

Fatal Knife Attack

The argument intensified as his father, Manoj, was in an inebriated state. Driven to a breaking point by the years of relentless disputes, Chetan allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and launched a deadly attack on the three men. The assault proved fatal for both his father and grandfather, who died on the spot. His uncle, Anil Bhatre sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

Accused Surrenders with Blood-Stained Knife

Following the brutal attack, Chetan, with the blood-stained knife in hand, went to a nearby police beat chauki and surrendered himself. He was taken into custody by the police. During interrogation, Chetan confessed to the crime.

Alcohol-Fuelled Quarrels Behind Motive

Police investigation revealed that Chetan's family had been plagued by constant quarrels due to the alcohol addiction of his father, grandfather, and uncle. The accused disclosed that the motive behind the offence was continuous harassment by the above three family members since his childhood, due to which his mother had left home.

He further stated that all three were habitual drunkards who used to fight daily under the influence of alcohol. Chetan also alleged that his father and other family elders were wasting the money he and his sister earned on alcohol.

Also Watch:

Case Registered Under BNS Act

The MIDC police have registered a case against Chetan Bhatre under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act, for murder and attempted murder. Further investigation is underway, an official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/