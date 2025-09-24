 Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Murder, Robbery & Extortion In Jammu
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Murder, Robbery & Extortion In Jammu

Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Murder, Robbery & Extortion In Jammu

According to officials, the Crime Branch’s Unit 8, Unit 9, and the Criminal Intelligence Cell received a tip-off that Singh would be arriving at Lucky Hotel, Bandra West, Mumbai, on September 23. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a joint team of the three units carried out a raid and successfully apprehended the accused.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended a notorious fugitive wanted in connection with murder, robbery, and extortion cases registered in Jammu.

The accused, identified as Royal Manjeet Singh (37), a resident of Dalpatian Mohalla, Pir Mitha, Jammu, was wanted in Crime registered at Bus Stand Police Station, Jammu under Sections 333, 111, 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to officials, the Crime Branch’s Unit 8, Unit 9, and the Criminal Intelligence Cell received a tip-off that Singh would be arriving at Lucky Hotel, Bandra West, Mumbai, on September 23. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a joint team of the three units carried out a raid and successfully apprehended the accused.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Bhandup Techie Duped Of ₹8.40 Lakh In Telegram-Based Task...
article-image

During interrogation, Singh’s direct involvement in the Jammu case was confirmed. Following due procedure, the Mumbai Crime Branch informed the Bus Stand Police Station, Jammu, and the accused was formally handed over to their custody for further legal action. This operation highlights the coordination between state police forces in tracking and capturing fugitives attempting to evade justice by moving across states.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla’s Sevak Nagar Hutments, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla’s Sevak Nagar Hutments, No Casualties Reported
Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Calling Alpha Her First Action Film; Netizens Remind Her Of Jigra & Heart Of Stone
Alia Bhatt Gets Trolled For Calling Alpha Her First Action Film; Netizens Remind Her Of Jigra & Heart Of Stone
Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package For Shipbuilding And Maritime Sector, 30 Lakh Jobs Expected
Union Cabinet Approves ₹69,725 Crore Package For Shipbuilding And Maritime Sector, 30 Lakh Jobs Expected
West Bengal WBBPE TET 2023 Result To Be Out Shortly; Final Answer Key Released At wbbeprimary.org
West Bengal WBBPE TET 2023 Result To Be Out Shortly; Final Answer Key Released At wbbeprimary.org

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla’s Sevak Nagar Hutments, No Casualties Reported

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out In Kurla’s Sevak Nagar Hutments, No Casualties Reported

Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops

Reliance Animation Studios Collaborates With BMC To Conduct Animation Career Awareness Workshops

Mumbai News: Retired Employee Sues BMC For ₹25 Lakh Over 10-Year Delay In Paying Gratuity

Mumbai News: Retired Employee Sues BMC For ₹25 Lakh Over 10-Year Delay In Paying Gratuity

Mumbai Metro: OneTicket App Now Available On ONDC Network Enables Unified Ticket Booking Across All...

Mumbai Metro: OneTicket App Now Available On ONDC Network Enables Unified Ticket Booking Across All...

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Registers 13 FIRs Against Illegal Hoardings, Banners And Posters In...

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Registers 13 FIRs Against Illegal Hoardings, Banners And Posters In...