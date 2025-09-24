Mumbai Crime Branch Nabs Fugitive Wanted For Murder, Robbery & Extortion In Jammu

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended a notorious fugitive wanted in connection with murder, robbery, and extortion cases registered in Jammu.

The accused, identified as Royal Manjeet Singh (37), a resident of Dalpatian Mohalla, Pir Mitha, Jammu, was wanted in Crime registered at Bus Stand Police Station, Jammu under Sections 333, 111, 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to officials, the Crime Branch’s Unit 8, Unit 9, and the Criminal Intelligence Cell received a tip-off that Singh would be arriving at Lucky Hotel, Bandra West, Mumbai, on September 23. Acting swiftly on this intelligence, a joint team of the three units carried out a raid and successfully apprehended the accused.

During interrogation, Singh’s direct involvement in the Jammu case was confirmed. Following due procedure, the Mumbai Crime Branch informed the Bus Stand Police Station, Jammu, and the accused was formally handed over to their custody for further legal action. This operation highlights the coordination between state police forces in tracking and capturing fugitives attempting to evade justice by moving across states.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/