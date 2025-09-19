 Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Tampering Mobile IMEI Numbers, Selling Stolen Phones From Repair Shop In Powai
Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Tampering Mobile IMEI Numbers, Selling Stolen Phones From Repair Shop In Powai

The Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly tampering with mobile IMEI numbers and selling stolen phones from a repair shop in Powai. The arrests were made following a tip-off received by PSI Dhootraj on September 19.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
Crime Branch arrests two for IMEI tampering and selling stolen phones from a Powai shop | File Photo

Mumbai: The Crime Branch has arrested two men for allegedly tampering with mobile IMEI numbers and selling stolen phones from a repair shop in Powai. The arrests were made following a tip-off received by PSI Dhootraj on September 19.

The Accused Identified as Ramprasad Sargun Rajbhar (37), who is mobile shop owner, resident of Kriyado Wadi Village, Saki Vihar Road, Powai and Gulam Rasool Rashid Khan (21), who is mobile repair mechanic, resident of Farid Chawl, Tungagaon, Powai.

Decoy Customer Operation at Mobile Shop

Acting on the information, Unit-6 officials deployed a decoy customer to Ram Mobile Service Centre, Shop No. 08, Tungagaon, Saki Vihar Road, Powai. The mechanic at the shop immediately altered the IMEI number of a handset using software tools and returned it to the customer. A subsequent raid confirmed the illegal activity.

Use of Unlock Tool to Alter IMEI Numbers

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used the “Unlock Tool” via Google Chrome to tamper with IMEI numbers. Based on the findings, Powai Police registered CR No. 991/2025 under Sections 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 65 of the IT Act.

Court Custody and Further Probe

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigation. The accused were produced before the 37th Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, Mumbai, which remanded them to police custody till September 23. Unit 6's Senior PI Bharat Ghone, PSI Dhootraj, and their Unit-6 team carried out the operation. Further investigation is being conducted by PI Sushant Sawant.

