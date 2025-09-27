Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Blackmailing High Court Lawyer With Nude Video; 3rd Accused Absconding

Mumbai: The Borivali police arrested two men for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a 63-year-old high court lawyer after secretly recording him nude during a massage session. The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Ali Hanif Khan (21) and Bhupendra Bhagwan Singh (25), while a third accomplice, Manvinder alias Munna, remains absconding.

According to police officials, the incident occurred between September 7 and September 22. The complainant, a Borivali West resident, had been looking for massage services through JustDial when Sameer first approached him. After two routine sessions, Sameer returned for a third appointment, accompanied by Bhupendra and Manvinder.

Lawyer Blackmailed Using Nude Video

During the massage, Bhupendra allegedly filmed the lawyer in the nude and then confronted him with the video. According to a report by Mid-day, the trio threatened to make the clip viral unless he paid Rs 50,000. When the lawyer resisted, the men allegedly assaulted him with a belt and kicks.

Out of fear of defamation and further violence, the lawyer eventually transferred the money through GPay. The accused later split the extortion amount, Sameer and Bhupendra taking Rs 20,000 each, and Manvinder Rs 10,000.

The harassment did not stop there. Last week, Bhupendra allegedly contacted the complainant again, this time demanding Rs 6 lakh under the same threat of exposing the video. The repeated blackmail finally forced the lawyer to approach the Borivali police, who registered a case on September 23.

A special team under Senior Inspector Madhusudan Naik launched a probe. With the help of cyber cell experts, the police tracked down Sameer in Kherwadi and Bhupendra in Andheri. Both men were placed under arrest and confessed during interrogation. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the third accused, Manvinder.

Accused Worked As Caretakers For Elderly Citizens Previously

Cops revealed that the accused had previously worked as caretakers for senior citizens in affluent households across Mumbai while offering massage services as a side occupation. Police have seized their mobile phones, which reportedly contain similar videos of other individuals, suggesting that the group may have targeted multiple victims in the same manner.

“It appears that the accused are habitual offenders involved in systematic blackmail,” said a police officer, according to the report. “We appeal to anyone who may have been targeted by these men to step forward and file a complaint,” he added.

