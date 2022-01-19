Mumbai: CR and RPF penalize 188 gents in just 3 days for travelling in ladies' compartment

The ticket checkers of Central Railway Mumbai Division in Coordination with RPF penalized at least 188 men for travelling in the ladies compartments of suburban trains in just three days.

"During a special three days (14, 15 and 16 January 2022) drive against male passengers travelling in Ladies Coaches of local trains- 188 passengers were caught travelling by CRs Mumbai Division tickets checker," said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relation officer of CR.

"In addition to that prosecution of 23 hawkers in last three days also done by CRs Mumbai Division, a total fine of Rs.1.28 lakh from collected from offenders," said Jain adding that a total of 58,334 ticketless/ irregular travellers penalised by CRs Mumbai Division in the last 15 days an amount of Rs. 2.94 crore was realized as a penalty from them.

In addition to that, during the same period, 715 without mask passengers were detected and Rs. 1.44 lakh as fine were realized as penalty.

During this financial year from April 01st 2021 to January 15th 2022, a total of 10.12 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers were detected over Mumbai Division releasing an amount of Rs.51.31 crore as a penalty.

Travelling in a ladies compartment is punishable under Section 162 of the Railways Act (entering carriage or other place reserved for females). The fine for the same may extend up to ₹500.

"In a bid to provide a safe journey to women train passengers, the railway has been adopting different measures, including patrolling and screening of the ladies compartment in every station," said a senior officer of CR, adding that the RPF has also introduced special teams comprising women RPF personnel to ensure the security of the women passengers.

"Mumbai Division of Central Railway in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travel, has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel and with the advent of Coronavirus also ensures wearing of Masks," said a senior ticket checker.

"Central Railway has the distinction of Highest Revenue earner through Ticket Checking amongst all zones in the first nine months of this financial year," he said.

"Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and follow all norms mandated for Covid-19," he further added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:30 AM IST