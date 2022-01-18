Western Railway GM inaugurates several staff welfare facilities & amenities over WR

Western Railway is surging ahead by following the principles enumerated in the Tenets of Philosophy, which is a constant motivation for our actions as well as the driving force of our thoughts. In this very direction, upholding the philosophy of Antyodaya – Inclusive Development, Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway e-inaugurated several staff welfare facilities as well as amenities over various divisions of WR, including the provision for lift at Rolling Stock Workshop, Dahod, especially for the benefit of divyang employees working here. The function was attended online by all Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions as well as senior railway officers.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, General Manager Alok Kansal inaugurated several amenities for the benefit of employees across WR through digital medium. In Mumbai Central Division of WR, GM inaugurated a new Paint Shop Platform at EMU Workshop, Mahalaxmi. In Vadodara Division, eight railway quarters were inaugurated for Gangmen at Derol station & 200 KVA DG set was inaugurated at Bharuch station.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 05:18 PM IST