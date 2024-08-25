 Mumbai: Court Sentences 31-Year-Old Man To 4 Years For Attempted Murder Of Aunt In Marriage Dispute
Charul Shah Joshi August 25, 2024
Mumbai: Court Sentences 31-Year-Old Man To 4 Years For Attempted Murder Of Aunt In Marriage Dispute

Mumbai: A Dindoshi sessions court sentenced a 31-year-old man to four-year imprisonment for trying to kill his aunt to take revenge from his uncle, suspecting that his proposed marriage couldn't take place due to the latter's scheming. While pronouncing the quantum of punishment, which he has already served, the court observed that the man must be given an opportunity to reform.

As per the prosecution, the victim, Anita Yadav, was returning home from market on April 7, 2019, when the accused, Sushil Yadav, attacked her with a knife. A shopkeeper ran to catch him, but he assaulted him as well and fled. After being arrested on April 23, when Sushil was produced before the court, the magistrate noted that he was mentally unstable, given his violent behaviour in the court.

JJ Hospital opined that the accused had major mental illness and needed indoor treatment. Hence, he was referred to Thane mental hospital. On May 22, 2019, a medical report said that he didn't have psychiatric symptoms at that point. Hence, Sushil was taken back in custody and put on trial again, said prosecution.

During the hearings, Anita claimed that Sushil suspected that her husband and his father colluded to get his proposed marriage called off. She testified that the accused used to threaten her husband of dire consequence over the phone. The woman claimed that the marriage couldn't take place because Sushil had indulged in criminal activities.

The court held him guilty for attempt to murder on the basis of the testimonies given by Anita, the injured shopkeeper and an eye witness. The court said that there was no evidence to show that Sushil was suffering from any mental illness at the time of the incident.

