Mumbai: Court Sends BMW Driver Mihir Shah To 14-Day Judicial Custody Until July 30 In Worli Hit-And-Run Case

Mumbai: The Sewri court had sent accused Mihir Shah(23)' into 14 days of judicial custody in the Worli hit-and-run case. The police have recovered Shah's clothing worn during the incident. Till now they have taken statements from 27 individuals in relation to this case.

According to the police, the BMW involved in the accident had illegal black films on its mirrors, leading them to add two more sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Shah was in police custody for six days, from July 10 to July 16. During interrogation, it was revealed that on the night before the accident, he allegedly consumed 4 pegs of Jack Daniel's whiskey at Juhu’s Global Tapas Bar and around 3.15 am, illegally purchased 4 cans of beer from Sai Prasad Kitchen and Bar located in Malad west area.

Shah and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat(30), went for a long drive in a BMW from his home, Borivali to Marine Drive. On their return trip, Shah forcefully took over the wheel and crashed the BMW scooter near Atria Mall around 5:25 am. This incident resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhva (45) and caused severe injuries to her husband, Pradeep Nakhva (50).

Shah and Bidawat confronted their crime during the interrogation and expressed regret to the police. In the joint operation of Mumbai police and crime branch arrested Shah from Virar naka, detained his friend Avdeep. On the same day, the crime branch also detained his Mother Meena(50), two elder sisters Pooja(30), Kinjal(26), from Shahpur resort.

Pradeep Nakhva, husband to Kaveri, is demanding justice and urging a speedy trial. Following the event, the state excise department took immediate action by seizing the Global Tapas bar, suspending the license, and seizing the Sai Prasad bar and kitchen for violating regulations.

In this case, the police recovered Shah's mobile phone, driving license, and four empty beer cans.