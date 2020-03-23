Mumbai coronavirus: With local trains not running, these are the MSRTC, BEST bus routes you can take if you're an essential service provider

Following the implementation of Section 144 in the state to prevent large gatherings of people amid the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the country, Mumbai local trains will witness a shutdown till March 31. Unheard of in any circumstances, given that even during the worst of times that Mumbai has seen in the past 30 years, nothing has hampered the total closure of local train services.

However, keeping this in mind, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for several bus routes to ply in the areas for those individuals who work in essential services.

The action plan, according to a circular, will be as follows:

- MSRTC will operate buses at a frequency of five minutes from railway stations beyond Mumbai Metropolitan Region to changeover points in the city

- The changeover points will be at Borivali station (East), Thane (Khopat bus stop) and Vashi Railway station

- BEST will operate different routes from the changeover point to various parts of Mumbai

- Do note that you will need to produce an ID card to show that you belong to the essential service category. If you do not, then you cannot travel by these buses

MSRTC will ply buses on the following routes

Western Railway

- Palghar to Borivali station

- Virar to Borivali station

- Virar to Dadar

- Nalasopara to Borivali station

- Vasai to Borivali station

Central Railway

- Asangaon to Thane

- Badlapur to Thane

- Ambernath to Thane

- Kalyan to Dadar

- Kalyan to Thane

- Dombivali to Thane

Harbour line

- Panvel to Vashi

- Panvel to Dadar

These are the BEST bus routes that will be available

504 LTD – Vashi Railway Station to Wadala Depot

440 LTD – Borivali Station East to Wadala Depot

C-12 – Cadbudy Junction (Thane West) to Rani Laxmibai Chowk

202 LTD – Gorai Depot to Mahim

4 LTD – Oshiwara Depot to Hutatma Chowk

33 – Goregaon Station to Pandit Paluskar Chowk

C12 – Dahisar Bus Station to Santacruz Bus Station (East)

718 LTD – Dindoshi Bus Station to Bhayander Station East

302 Rani Laxmi Chowk to Maharana Pratap Chowk (Mulund Check Naka)

8 LTD – Shivaji Nagar to Hutatma Chowk

25 LTD – Prabodhankar Thackeray Udyan (Sewri) to Vihar Lake

7 LTD – Backbay Depot to Vikhroli Depot

396 LTD – Agarkar Chowk (Andheri East Station) to Maharana Pratap Chowk (Mulund Check Naka)

403 LTD.- Agarkar Chowk to Mulund East

461 LTD – Mulund Check Naka to Gorai Depot

398 LTD – Dindoshi Bus Station to Mulund Bus Station