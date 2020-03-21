Maharashtra government announces effective shut-down of Mumbai local trains

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, only the government personnel engaged in provision of essential services would be allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai from the next week, a release by the Konkan divisional commissioner said on Saturday night.

The restriction, which will effectively shut down the train services, Mumbai's lifeline, will come into effect from midnight of Sunday, March 22, the release said.

Apart from the government officials involved in provision of essential services (who will have to produce their id-cards), only those who need urgent medical aid would be allowed to travel, said the release by divisional commissioner Shivaji Daund.