Vasundhara Raje tests negative for coronavirus after attending Kanika Kapoor's party

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The BJP leader had self quarantined herself earlier after attending a party where singer Kanika Kapoor had also been present.

Kanika, who had returned from London around 10 days ago took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she had been infected by the novel coronavirus. While she said that she had been screened at the airport, India Today journalist Poulomi Saha had earlier taken to Twitter to allege that the 'Baby Doll' singer had "colluded with the authorities" and hidden in the washroom to avoid screening.