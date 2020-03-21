Vasundhara Raje tests negative for coronavirus after attending Kanika Kapoor's party

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The BJP leader had self quarantined herself earlier after attending a party where singer Kanika Kapoor had also been present.
Kanika, who had returned from London around 10 days ago took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she had been infected by the novel coronavirus. While she said that she had been screened at the airport, India Today journalist Poulomi Saha had earlier taken to Twitter to allege that the 'Baby Doll' singer had "colluded with the authorities" and hidden in the washroom to avoid screening.
Kanika said in her post that it was only in the last four days that she had developed symptoms. After her return she had gone back back to Lucknow and had attended a party that had seen the presence of many other political leaders.
Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, a Lok Sabha MP had been among the guests. Following Kanika's update, Raje took to Twitter to announce that she and her son were taking the necessary precautions.
Earlier, another politician who had come in contact with the singer tested nagative. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.
