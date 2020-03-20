Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus: Vasundhara Raje to self-isolate after attending party

Singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. While details are still emerging, We know that Kanika had returned from London around 10 days ago.

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," she explained in an Instagram post on Friday. Since then, she has attended a party and met with many other people.

Conflicting reports however seem to exist here. Poulomi Saha, a news anchor with India Today alleged via Twitter that Kapoor had avoided screening by "colluding with authorities on ground and hiding in the washroom". Additionally, the journalist claimed that the party attended by Kapoor had had at least a 100 people present.

While the singer denies that it was a large affair with many people, two of the people in attendance were former Rajashtan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, a Lok Sabha MP from Jhalawar-Baran.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions," she wrote on Twitter.

The two politicians have since self quarantined themselves. However, Singh had also attended Parliament in the interim period.