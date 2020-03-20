How Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor escaped coronavirus screening at Lucknow airport

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor, on Friday, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Kanika hid her travel history to London and recently even threw a lavish party in a five star hotel.
The singer had come to Lucknow on a family visit and is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Kanika was in London for a while and returned to Lunknow on March 15. The 41-year-old singer hid her travel history from the authorities. After the news broke out, journalist Poulomi Saha also revealed that Kanika had managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport by hiding in the washroom.
She wrote, "My colleague has learnt that #KanikaKapoor escaped screening at Lucknow airport, by colluding with authorities on ground and hiding in the washroom. Time to find & penalise these others culpable too."
Not just that, Kanika Kapoor also threw a party at a five-star hotel. A large number of bureaucrats, politicians and socialites were among the others who attended the party.
Medical officials are now unsure how to quarantine the entire building where the singer stayed and also subject the guests at the party to tests."Some people have started approaching us for tests but we still do not know how to make the VIPs undergo tests," said a doctor at the KGMU.
Kanika, on Friday, took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans. The singer, however, claimed that she was screened at the Lucknow airport.
Her post on the photo-sharing app read, "Hello everyone,
For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.
My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.
I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.
At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.
I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.
We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives."
The number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 195, on Friday.
