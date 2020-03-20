How Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor escaped coronavirus screening at Lucknow airport

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor, on Friday, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Kanika hid her travel history to London and recently even threw a lavish party in a five star hotel.

The singer had come to Lucknow on a family visit and is among those who have tested positive for COVID-19. Kanika was in London for a while and returned to Lunknow on March 15. The 41-year-old singer hid her travel history from the authorities. After the news broke out, journalist Poulomi Saha also revealed that Kanika had managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport by hiding in the washroom.

She wrote, "My colleague has learnt that #KanikaKapoor escaped screening at Lucknow airport, by colluding with authorities on ground and hiding in the washroom. Time to find & penalise these others culpable too."

