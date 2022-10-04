Mumbai: Cops issue traffic diversions ahead of Thackeray, Shinde's 'Dussehra Melavas'

Mumbai: Thackeray faction & Shinde camp adamant on Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park | File

Ahead of the two Dussehra rallies organised by both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, the city traffic police has announced traffic diversions.

Shinde will be hosting the rally in MMRDA ground in BKC while Thackeray will hold their rally in their bastion Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Both Shinde and Thackeray factions were engaged in war of teasers as the D-day inched closer with both claiming a stake on Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy.

The road leading to MMRDA ground will be closed for vehicles except those carrying attendees for the rally to prevent traffic congestion, it will be in effect from 9 am on October 5 until midnight.

Traffic restrictions:

1) Road closed for vehicular traffic except vehicles carrying people for the Dussehra Melava. No Entry to the vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharaviand Worli Sea Link through BKC Family Court towards Kurla.

2) There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar road throughBKC Income tax junction towards Kurla.

3) No Entry to the vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and KurlaPalace

4) There shall be No Entry to the vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.

5) No Entry to the vehicles coming through Eastern express highway via Chunabhatti in BKC premises by using BKC connector south bound.

6) No Parking restrictions earlier imposed in the BKC area shall be released on between 2 pm to midnight.

Alternative routes:

Vehicles from Western express highway, Worli Sea link through BKC premises towards Kurla shall take U turn from Family Court junction- Left turn from MMRDA Junction and shall proceed through T Junction towards Kurla.

2) Vehicles proceeding from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar through BKC premises Income tax junction shall proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction- Through Kala Nagar Junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

3) Vehicles proceeding towards Kurla through BKC Premises shall take U turn from Valimiki Nagar and shall proceed through Government colony- Kalanagar Junction Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.

4) Vehicles from Razzak and Surve Junction through BKC premises towards western express highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link shall proceed through CST Road, University Main gate. Ambedkar Junction- right turn Hansbhugra Junction and shall proceed towards their destination.

5) Vehicles proceeding through Eastern express highway from Chunabhatti towards BKC shall take right turn at Sion circle and through T junction- Kalanagar junction proceed to their destination.

The traffic police have also made traffic diversions for facilitating smooth traffic ahead of rally at Shivaji Park and it will come into effect from 2pm until midnight on October 5, Wednesday.

Traffic Restrictions:

No Parking on SVS Road (From Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank), Keluskar Road (South) and (North), Dadar, MB Raut Marg (From its junction with SVS Road), Dadar.

Pandurang Naik Marg (M. B. Raut Road) Dadar, Dadasaheb Rege Marg (From Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction), Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple function) Dadar.

NC Kelkar Marg (From Gadkari Junction up to Hanuman Temple Junction), Dadar; LJ Road, Rajabade Signal to Gadkari Junction.

No Entry and Optional Route:

1) SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Kapad Bazar Junction, Mahim.

Optional route: Siddhivinayak Junction - SK Bole Road-Agar Bazar Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road

2) No Entry from Raja Badhe chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (North) junction, Dadar.

Alternative: LJ Road- Gokhale Road- Steel Man Junction then proceed through Gokhale Road.

3) No Entry Road: Lt Dilip Gupte Road from its Junction on Pandurang Naik Marg forSouth bound traffic.

Alternative: Shall proceed through Raja bade Junction towards LJ Road.

4) No Entry Road-From Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar road (south), Dadar. Alternative: BM Raut Marg.

5 No Entry Road: Dadasahaeb Rege Road From Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction.

6 No Entry Road: Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction up to LJ Marg, Mahim.

Shiv Sena was vertically split earlier this year after rebellion by 40 leaders led by Shinde. The two also are entangled in a battle over claim of which of the two camps is real Shiv Sena.