Fight for Sena symbol: Big setback to Uddhav as SC rejects plea seeking stay on proceedings before EC

Supreme Court has allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena party and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

Supreme Court has declined to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena. Court has rejected plea of Uddhav Thackeray group seeking stay on proceedings before the Election Commission.