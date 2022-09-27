e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalFight for Sena symbol: Big setback to Uddhav as SC rejects plea seeking stay on proceedings before EC

Fight for Sena symbol: Big setback to Uddhav as SC rejects plea seeking stay on proceedings before EC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Fight for Sena symbol: Big setback to Uddhav as SC rejects plea seeking stay on proceedings before EC | FPJ

Supreme Court has allowed the Election Commission of India to decide which faction between Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena party and allotment of the bow and arrow symbol.

Supreme Court has declined to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission of India on Shinde group's claim for recognition as 'real' Shiv Sena. Court has rejected plea of Uddhav Thackeray group seeking stay on proceedings before the Election Commission.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Fight for Sena symbol: Big setback to Uddhav as SC rejects plea seeking stay on proceedings before...

Fight for Sena symbol: Big setback to Uddhav as SC rejects plea seeking stay on proceedings before...

Supreme Court constitution bench to hear pleas challenging Centre's decision to demonetize currency...

Supreme Court constitution bench to hear pleas challenging Centre's decision to demonetize currency...

Judiciary must regain its lost glory: Justice Madan Lokur

Judiciary must regain its lost glory: Justice Madan Lokur

Mumbai: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case; to be produced before...

Mumbai: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case; to be produced before...

Need to probe links of arrests with Al-Qaeda and IS: ATS to court

Need to probe links of arrests with Al-Qaeda and IS: ATS to court