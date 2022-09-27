Navi Mumbai: Prices of green pea rises, touches Rs 220 per kg in retail

Peas | Representative Photo

The prices of vegetables have been soaring for almost a fortnight. Now green peas have touched a new high on Tuesday, September 27 as it crossed Rs 200 per kg in the retail market. The price rise has been attributed to low supply by traders.

Peas were available at Rs 100- 120 per kg in the wholesale market and now it has reached Rs160-Rs 180 per kg. In retail, it is available for around Rs 220 per kg.

Meanwhile, traders at Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi opine that the peas season has just begun and the prices will decrease after October. The trader said, so far, four small vehicles laden with peas had arrived at the market.

Consumer's woes

The constant price rise in essential commodities has been burning a hole in the pockets of the consumers.

“Most of the vegetables are above Rs 60 per kg. it has become difficult to manage the household budget,” said Neha Rai, a resident of Nerul.