 Mumbai: Cops Find Man Who Said, 'Terrorist Asked For Public Toilet' In Drunk Call On 26/11 Anniversary
He was released after being served a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure section 41A (appearance before the police).

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Cops Find Man Who Said, 'Terrorist Asked For Public Toilet' In Drunk Call On 26/11 Anniversary | Representational Image

A 31-year-old man was traced to Mankhurd on Monday for allegedly calling the Mumbai police on the 26/11 anniversary and claiming that 2-3 terrorists have sneaked into the city with the intention of carrying out attacks. The accused, Kishore Laxman Nanavare who works at a bakery, made the call under the influence of alcohol, said the police. He was released after being served a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure section 41A (appearance before the police).

Nanavare's threat call

Speaking over the phone, Nanavare had said that he spotted terrorists in Ekta Nagar police post, also the place of his residence. The suspicious persons were carrying a bag and discussing something in a language which he didn't understand, said the accused, adding that one of them even approached him to ask which way is the public toilet.

Acting on the 'input', a team of Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and Trombay police combed Ekta Nagar, but didn't find any suspicious persons. The cops then traced Nanavare by tracking the number from which he called the control room.

On November 21, the police received a similar threat call, warning of a major blast in Mumbai. The control room has received more than 50 such calls this year, so far.

