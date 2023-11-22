 Mumbai Police Receives 2nd Threat Call In 48 Hours; Probe On
According to the police, the caller has revealed his name as Shoaib. The caller said that a woman named Sama, living in Gujarat, is in contact with Asif, living in Kashmir, who is planning to carry out a big incident in Mumbai.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Mumbai Police control room has again received a threatening call. Late on Tuesday night, an unknown youth called the Mumbai Police control room and threatened him and said that a big incident was going to happen in Mumbai very soon.

Caller Shares Information About Attack

After receiving the threatening call, the police has started investigating the matter. According to the police, the caller has revealed his name as Shoaib. The caller said that a woman named Sama, living in Gujarat, is in contact with Asif, living in Kashmir, who is planning to carry out a big incident in Mumbai.

More details are awaited.

