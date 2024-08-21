Mumbai: Controversy Erupts Over ₹220 Crore Mumbadevi Temple Beautification Project |

Mumbai: The BMC's approval for a ₹220 crore integrated community development project around the Mumbadevi Temple has sparked significant opposition. Approved by the Chief Minister in March, the project spans 9,000 square meters and aims to enhance the area surrounding the historic temple, which is central to Mumbai's cultural heritage. However, local MP Arvind Sawant and UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray have voiced strong objections.

"The construction of a 17-storey parking building behind the temple, which is being done by altering the reservation of the school behind the temple, has undermined the importance and beauty of the temple. The government is implementing 'Ladka Contractor' scheme, under which favourite contractors are preferred, and attempting to evict two-generation shops in the area in the name of beautification. The residents and shopkeepers have demanded that the dumping yard behind the temple be removed immediately, the car parking facility be cancelled and replaced with a temple hall, and the interests of devotees be taken into consideration."

Thackeray, alongside South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant, visited the Mumbadevi Temple precincts to address the issue. “The local MLA was not even invited to a meeting discussing the 'beautification' plans. The temple trust and shops with 150-200 years of history were disregarded. This move seems to favor certain contractors while neglecting the impact on heritage sites and local businesses,” Thackeray added.

Amin Patel, MLA of Mumbadevi, expressed concerns about the disruption of historical and cultural elements. “This religious structure has deep historical significance. The natural beauty and tradition should not be disturbed. Vendors and shop owners rely on this area for their livelihood, and any development should ensure their rehabilitation. If the BMC aims to address traffic congestion, they should consider affordable parking solutions and cluster development rather than imposing high rates on locals.”

Santosh Shinde, a local resident and party worker of UBT highlighted additional issues, stating, “The BMC’s decision to turn the parking area into a dumping ground, after removing the reservation for the school, has led to a significant increase in safety risks and congestion. The original beauty of Mumbadevi, including a small lake once used by devotees, has been lost. Development should respect the heritage and needs of the community, potentially using underground parking solutions to preserve the space for devotees.”

The controversy underscores a growing tension between development goals and the preservation of historical and cultural landmarks in Mumbai.