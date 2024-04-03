Mumbai Consumers Face Shock As MSEDCL And Tata Power Increase Tariffs

Representational Image

Electricity consumers will now have to pay more due to a significant hike in power tariff from Monday, April 1. While Tata Power consumers will face a hike of around 44 per cent to 59 per cent, consumers of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) will face a tariff hike of 5.7 per cent.

Tata Power consumers in suburban Mumbai will face the highest tariff shock. Residential consumers using up to 100 units per month will have to pay Rs 1.99 extra per unit while for 101 to 300 units,the hike would be Rs2.69 per unit. For 301 to 500 units, the hike would be Rs 5.33 per unit.

Consumers using more than 500 units of electricity per month will pay Rs 5.67 per unit extra from April 1 than the previous year. Similarly, MSEDCL residential consumers using up to 100 units per month will have to pay 30 paise more per unit.

For 101 to 300 units, the hike would be 65 paise per unit, for 301 to 500 units, the hike will be 94 paise per unit and for usage above the 500units per month, the hike will be Rs 1.07 per month. The tariff hike is as per the multi-year tariff approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, which we are bound to follow to meet our generation and distribution expenses, an MSEDCL official said not wishing to be named