Mumbai: Commuters on western side of MCGM skywalk now to have access to all platforms of Grant Road station

Commuters on the western side of MCGM skywalk will now have access to all platforms of Grant Road station and also connectivity to the east side skywalk to Frere Road Over Bridge. It will facilitate passengers to enter Platform 1 of Grant from skywalk and vice versa and reduce passenger traffic load at west side of Grant Road station .

MRVC has just completed the construction of a 23 metre-long skywalk on Platform no 1 of Grant Road station, connecting South end Foot Over Bridge and MCGM's Skywalk on West side. This skywalk is thrown open for public on December 15th. Apart from that Western Railway has commissioned two new lifts at Dadar station and has been put into public service also from 15th December, 2021.

"The newly commissioned skywalk at Grant Road station has been constructed by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC). This skywalk on PF No.1 of Grant Road station has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 23 lakh and is 23 metres long and 5 metres wide" said an officer of wr adding that, It connects the South end FOB as well as MCGM's Skywalk on West side. With this, now the commuters coming from west side MCGM skywalk will have access to all platforms and will also provide connectivity to east site skywalk to Frere ROB.

Apart from skywalk of Grant Road station, two new elevators have been provided on the Foot over Bridge at Platform No. 1 and 5 at Dadar station and have been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs. 39 lakh each. These elevators have a capacity of 20 passengers.

"In addition to curb the menace of trespassing, this will also prove beneficial for the comfort and convenience of elderly persons, Divyangjan, pregnant women and children. It will provide the passengers a safer and more convenient way to travel" said an officer of WR.

Advertisement

"Currently 37 Lifts have been commissioned over Mumbai Division including 27 in Mumbai suburban section and additional 12 more Lifts are planned to be installed in this financial year" further added officials.

Conferming the development, spokesperson of WR said , "Railway urges its valued passengers to care for their precious life and not to trespass railway tracks. Always use FOB, Subway, Escalators and Lifts to crossover and change platforms".

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:31 PM IST