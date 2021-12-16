Western Railway commissions two new escalators at Virar & Kandivali stations of Mumbai suburban section

In a series to provide better amenities and facilities for its passengers, Western Railway has commissioned two new escalators at Virar and Kandivali stations of Mumbai Suburban section. These new escalators have been put into public service from 14th December, 2021. Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway is an ardent believer of Rashtra Pratham Sarvada Pratham one of the noble principles in the Tenets of Philosophy. Under the able guidance and visionary leadership of GM Kansal, passenger amenities as well as infrastructural development are given a major thrust, leading to various upgradation works which have been accomplished over Mumbai suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the new escalators have been provided at Platform No. 3/4 at Virar station and another escalator has been provided at Platform No. 2/3 of Kandivali station. These have been constructed at an approx. cost of Rs. 1 crore each. These escalators have a capacity of 900 passengers per hour each & have been provided specially to look after the comfort of the elderly, pregnant women and children. It will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel and help in faster dispersal of passengers.

Thakur further informed that there are 74 escalators over Mumbai division including 69 in Mumbai suburban section and additional 22 more escalators have been planned to be installed in this financial year. GM Kansal has given top priority towards safety of passengers and has urged all commuters to use Foot Over Bridges, Subways, Lifts, Escalators to change platforms & avoid trespassing in efforts to achieve WR’s “MISSION ZERO DEATH” on track.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:23 PM IST