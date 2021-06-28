Buildings on the Brink: 60-year-old commercial building in Kandivali on its last leg but shopkeepers refuse to budge

The north-west suburbs of Kandivli, Malad and Borivli are among the most congested parts of the city where the middle class reside. These areas have a mix of skyscrapers, slums and old buildings. There are many dilapidated buildings as well that come under the BMC’s C-1 list, which means extremely dangerous.

In the R/South ward, which covers parts of Kandivli and Malad on both east and west, 12 such buildings have been identified. Overall, there are 407 such buildings across the city.

While some of the buildings have been vacated, many are still occupied by residents, shopkeepers or offices. Vidyanidhi Building at Mathuradas Road in Kandivli (W) is one such example.

This ground-plus-two commercial building is almost 60 years old. There are shops and small offices on the ground floor; the first floor comprises commercial units and second floor gets is narrowed down to a smaller portion with broken windows hanging. Shopkeepers claim that there are no residents living here.