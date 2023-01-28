Mumbai: Coastal Road Project is 70% complete, informs MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide; See visuals

Work on the Mumbai Coastal Road project is 70 per cent complete in the south part of the city, Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) MD Ashwini Bhide informed on Saturday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious project's first phase of 29.2 kms is nearly finished.

The coastal road would run along the city's western coast connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north, and is being implemented in two phases.

After completion, the coastal road is expected to reduce the travel time by 70 per cent and fuel consumption by 34 per cent.

"Progress status of @mybmcCoastalRd (South) being implemented by @mybmc from Princess street flyover to BWSL. 70% work completed," MMRC MD Bhide tweeted.

The BMC has undertaken construction work of Mumbai Coastal Road project to reduce traffic congestion in the city and save Mumbaikars' time. The authorities are optimistic about meeting the November 2023 deadline.

Coastal Road Project details

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project stretches upto 10.58 kmandhas 2.07-km-long twin tunnels. This would be Mumbai’s second twin tunnel, the first twin tunnels are part of the Eastern Freeway near Chembur.

The alignment starts from BD Somani Chowk on Marine Drive, which is next to the Princess Street Flyover and will be merged with Bandra Worli Sea Link on the Worli side.

Along the route, there are three interchanges for motorists to enter and exit the Coastal Highway. The cost of the project that took off in 2018, was estimated at Rs 12,700 crore. Since then, due to delays, it has escalated.

The average speed on Mumbai’s roads is around 20–21 kmph. On the Mumbai Coastal Road, it is estimated to be around 75kmph for cars, similar to that on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.