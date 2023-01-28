e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Coastal Road Project is 70% complete, informs MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide; See visuals

Mumbai: Coastal Road Project is 70% complete, informs MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide; See visuals

The Mumbai Coastal Road would run along the city's western coast connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north, and is being implemented in two phases.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Work on the Mumbai Coastal Road project is 70 per cent complete in the south part of the city, Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) MD Ashwini Bhide informed on Saturday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ambitious project's first phase of 29.2 kms is nearly finished.

The coastal road would run along the city's western coast connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north, and is being implemented in two phases.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC’s coastal road project is 67% done; see visuals
article-image

After completion, the coastal road is expected to reduce the travel time by 70 per cent and fuel consumption by 34 per cent.

"Progress status of @mybmcCoastalRd (South) being implemented by @mybmc from Princess street flyover to BWSL. 70% work completed," MMRC MD Bhide tweeted.

The BMC has undertaken construction work of Mumbai Coastal Road project to reduce traffic congestion in the city and save Mumbaikars' time. The authorities are optimistic about meeting the November 2023 deadline.

Coastal Road Project details

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project stretches upto 10.58 kmandhas 2.07-km-long twin tunnels. This would be Mumbai’s second twin tunnel, the first twin tunnels are part of the Eastern Freeway near Chembur.

Read Also
'Stop encroaching the coast,' Mumbai activists irked as BMC closes parts of Girgaon Chowpatty for...
article-image

The alignment starts from BD Somani Chowk on Marine Drive, which is next to the Princess Street Flyover and will be merged with Bandra Worli Sea Link on the Worli side.

Along the route, there are three interchanges for motorists to enter and exit the Coastal Highway. The cost of the project that took off in 2018, was estimated at Rs 12,700 crore. Since then, due to delays, it has escalated.

The average speed on Mumbai’s roads is around 20–21 kmph. On the Mumbai Coastal Road, it is estimated to be around 75kmph for cars, similar to that on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fishing community of Worli relieved as tweaks made to Coastal Road blueprint
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: One of two tunnels of Airoli-Katai Naka project open for commuters, CM Shinde attends...

Mumbai: One of two tunnels of Airoli-Katai Naka project open for commuters, CM Shinde attends...

Mumbai Metro lines 2A & 7 hit 1 million riders mark within a week; Watch CM Shinde congratulate...

Mumbai Metro lines 2A & 7 hit 1 million riders mark within a week; Watch CM Shinde congratulate...

Good News Mumbaikars! Coastal Road Project is 70% complete; See latest pics

Good News Mumbaikars! Coastal Road Project is 70% complete; See latest pics

Mumbai: Coastal Road Project is 70% complete, informs MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide; See visuals

Mumbai: Coastal Road Project is 70% complete, informs MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide; See visuals

Mumbai: Railway employee run over by local train near Andheri, police confirm suicide

Mumbai: Railway employee run over by local train near Andheri, police confirm suicide