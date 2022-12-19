Mumbai: BMC’s coastal road project is 67% done; see visuals

BMC's ambitious coastal road project under construction | File Photo

Construction work of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ambitious coastal road project is 67 percent completed. On Sunday, the BMC released a video shot by a drone showing the coastal road which is expected to reduce the travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by34%.

The BMC has undertaken construction work of Mumbai Coastal Road project to reduce traffic congestion in the city and save Mumbaikars' time. The authorities are optimistic about meeting the November 2023 deadline.

The average speed on Mumbai’s roads is around 20–21 kmph. On the Mumbai Coastal Road, it is estimated to be around 75kmph for cars, similar to that on the BandraWorli Sea Link.

According to the BMC, work on the right tunnel has been completed, while the one on the left is on the path to completion. The entire project has been divided into three packages and involves reclamation of 111 hectares of the Arabian Sea.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project stretches upto 10.58 kmandhas 2.07-km-long twin tunnels. This would be Mumbai’s second twin tunnel, the first twin tunnels are part of the Eastern Freeway near Chembur. The alignment starts from BD Somani Chowk on Marine Drive, which is next to the Princess Street Flyover and will be merged with Bandra Worli Sea Link on the Worli side.

Along the route, there are three interchanges for motorists to enter and exit the Coastal Highway. The cost of the project that took off in 2018, was estimated at Rs 12,700 crore. Since then, due to delays, it has escalated.