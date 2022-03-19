Mumbai Coastal Road Project: BMC to construct 8.5 km walking track from Worli to Haji Ali, up to Priyadarshini Park

The BMC is constructing an 8.5 km walking track along the Coastal Road which is going to be one of the largest seaside walking tracks in the city and will be built from Worli to Haji Ali, up to Priyadarshini Park, sources in the BMC said.

The civic body had started the Coastal Road project in 2017 intending to resolve traffic congestion in the city, especially on the western waterfront. Due to Covid-19, the work slugged but regained pace after restrictions were lifted. Now, the civic body claims that nearly 50 per cent of the work has been completed and it is expected to culminate by November 2023.

An estimated sum of Rs 1,000 crore has been spent on the project so far. Along with the Coastal Road, the BMC has also commenced work on a seashore walking track, gardens and open theatres.

The Coastal Road project will also make available a number of seaside walking tracks along its long route connecting south to north Mumbai. The south Mumbai walking track, as per BMC sources, will be 20-metre-wide and 8.5 km-long. Civic officials said that it will be one of the biggest seaside walking tracks in the city. Different types of trees will be planted for its beautification and benches will be set up for citizens to rest.

According to the BMC, 111 hectares will be reclaimed for Coastal Road. Out of that, 23.50 hectare will be used for the construction of the road; 14.50 hectare will be used for a wall to protect it from sea waves; 75.34 lakh sq ft area will be used for construction of amenities for citizens, including the seashore walking track, underground parking lot with a capacity of 1,864 vehicles, and a butterfly garden, among others.

The opposition, however, continues to breathe fire on the big-ticket project. Prabhakar Shinde, former group leader of the BJP in the BMC, said, “The ruling Shiv Sena and the BMC administration are showing dreams to citizens. They should say when this seashore walking track will be made available for the public. Worli fishermen are still opposing the construction of a coastal road. Their problems have not been solved yet.”

“A few years ago, the BMC had planned to construct a cycle track along the water pipeline of Mumbai. Nothing has happened in that project until now so, the BMC should stop showing shallow dreams to Mumbaikars,” said Shinde.

Nilesh Patil, secretary, Nakhawa Society, Worli, told the Free Press Journal, “The BMC has not solved our problems. Where will we go fishing? We have submitted one technical report on February 27 but nothing has happened yet. If the BMC will not pay heed, we will do an agitation in the coming days."

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:40 PM IST