Mumbai: BMC seize over 1.75 lakh kg of prohibited plastic materials in last 20 months and collects penalty of Rs.5.35 crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized over 1.75 lakh kg of prohibited plastic materials in the last 20 months and collected a penalty of Rs.5.35 crore from the violators. The civic body has also warned that it will implement the plastic ban policy rigorously across the city.



On March 23, 2018, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification on plastic ban. Accordingly, use of thermocol and one time use plastic was banned in the state.



As per the rules, the government has prohibited production, use, sale and transportation of plastic in the state. Accordingly, the sale and use of plastic goods like plates, spoons, all types of carry bags, glasses are banned in the state.



As per the notification, If prohibited plastic is found with someone, then BMC levies Rs. 5,000 as penalty. For second offence, doubles the penalty on that person and for third offence, the BMC levies Rs. 25,000 and violators can face imprisonment for up to three months.

Thereafter, State government and BMC made several appeals to citizens and businessman not to use prohibited plastics. Despite the ban, a huge quantity of prohibited plastics have been seized. The BMC initiated action from June 2018 to January 2022 and seized a total of 1,75,428 lakh kg of plastic materials, and collected a penalty of Rs. 5,36,85,000 from violators .

BMC has appealed citizens to abstain from using prohibited one time use plastics products for better environment.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 09:42 PM IST