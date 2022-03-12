Maharashtra Pollution control board issues public notice on banning single-use plastic

In its efforts to check the damage caused to the environment through plastic, the Maharashtra Pollution control board (MPCB) has issued a public notice on banning single-use plastic beginning July 1, 2022, the move comes in furtherance to the Central and state government's notification dated August 12, 2021, The MPCB's public notice dated March 8 announced a ban on all items using plastic elements less than 100 microns and spelt out other items that would fall under its purview — cutlery, earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks on balloons and ice cream and candy plastic sticks and spoons, among others for the first time.

“The manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of following single-use plastic, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, commodities shall be prohibited with effect from July 1, 2022: earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays; wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers," the public notice read.

The Centre had earlier asked states and union territories to constitute a special task force under the chief secretary or the administrator for the elimination of SUP and effective implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The Central Pollution Control Board had earlier issued a notice asking producers, shopkeepers, street vendors and the general public to stop production, stocking, sale, and usage of identified single-use plastic items as per the specified deadline. CPCB said action would be taken against violators under the Environmental Protection Act. The notice stated: "This notice is being issued to inform all producers, stockists, retailers, shopkeepers, E-Commerce companies, Street vendors, commercial establishments (malls/market place/shopping centres/cinema houses/tourist locations/schools/colleges/office complexes/hospitals and other institutions) and the general public to stop production, stocking, distribution, sale and usage of identified SUP items as per timelines specified in the said MoEF&CC Notification. Further, necessary action is to be taken by the concerned entities to ensure zero inventory of the aforementioned SUP items by June 30, 2022."

“Action under the Act, including seizure of goods, levying of environmental compensation, closure of industries or commercial establishment shall be taken against violators,” the notice signed by MPCB member secretary further stated

On March 23, 2018, the state government had imposed a ban on the manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items. The government had then given three months' time for the disposal of the existing stocks.

Polythene bags with thickness less than 50 microns are already banned in the country. Later the union environment Ministry chalked out a phased manner of banning-single use carry bags as well as other commodities made of identified single use-plastic. From September 30, 2021, polythene bags under 75 microns were banned. From December 31, 2022, polythene bags under 120 microns will be banned.

