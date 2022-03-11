e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Mumbai: Ajit Pawar announces Amnesty Scheme 2022 for GST in annual budget 2022-23

The scheme Maharashtra Settlement of Arrears of Tax, interest, penalty or late fee scheme 2022, is to be applicable from April 1 to September 30, 2022.
Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning departments, in the annual budget for 2022-23 has announced Amnesty Scheme 2022 for the GST department.

There will be a complete waiver of the arrears in CSS where they are of Rs 10,000 or less per year. As a result, small dealers will be benefited in almost 1 lakh cases.

Dealers having arrears up to Rs 10 lakh or less will pay an online lump sum of 20% amount. As a result medium dealers will benefit in almost 2.20 lakh cases.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:18 PM IST