Mumbai: CM Uddhav Thackeray briefs PM Modi on management of second wave, preparedness for third wave in state

To discuss the COVID-19 situation in the states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Kerala today.

In the online meet, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, CM Uddhav Thackeray briefed PM Modi on management of the second wave and preparedness for the third wave in state.

PM Modi, in the meeting, said, "We are at a point where there are talks about a possible third wave of COVID. In last few days, around 80% of new cases have come from these 6 states."

"The states reporting high new cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. We need to move ahead with a focus on 'Test-Track-Treat- Vaccinate' approach: PM Modi to CMs of 6 states with high positivity rate," PM Modi added.

Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 61,89,257 with addition of 8,010 new infections on Thursday, while the death toll reached 1,26,560 after 170 patients succumbed to the respiratory illness, a health department official said here.

The state witnessed a drop in the daily COVID-19 cases, while the fatalities remained the same as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 8,602 new infections and 170 deaths.

Significantly, Parbhani and Jalgaon cities did not report any new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As many as 7,391 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 59,52,192.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 96.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent.

The state now has 1,07,205 active coronavirus cases.

According to the official, out of 4,48,24,211 COVID-19 tests done so far, 2,14,935 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently 5,81,266 people are in home quarantine and 4,471 in institutional quarantine.

The highest number of active cases, 17,401, are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 15,653 and 10,925, respectively.

According to the health department, of the total 59,52,192 recovered patients, the highest - 10,37,193 - were from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane at 7,00,859 and 5,60,811, respectively.

Mumbai recorded 526 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,29,791, while the city's death toll increased to 15,667 with addition of 13 fatalities, the official said.

As many as 346 people tested positive for the infection in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 4,99,467, while the death toll jumped to 8,577 after 13 more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in the city.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 11, 217, 62, 15 and 12 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

In the larger Mumbai circle which includes satellite towns, 1,610 new cases were detected taking the infection tally of the region to 16,21,493, while 51 fatalities took the death toll to 33,170.

In Pune circle, 2,528 new COVID-19 cases took the tally to 14,58,157, while 49 fatalities took the death toll to 12,757.

With 645 new cases and five deaths, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nashik circle rose to 8,99,966 and the death toll to 17,681.

In Kolhapur circle, 2,745 new cases took the case tally to 4,61,952, while the death toll increased to 12,757 with 45 fatalities.

With 116 new cases and three fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur circle increased to 7,70,119 and the death toll to 13,635.

In Aurangabad circle, 84 new cases took the tally to 2,83,012, and the death toll increased to 6,630 with 10 fresh deaths, the official said.

With 239 new cases and two fatalities, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Latur circle increased to 3,39,046 and death toll to 9,264.

In Akola circle, 43 new cases took the tally to 3,55,366, and the death toll increased to 6,060 with five new fatalities.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,89,257; new cases 8,010; total deaths 1,26,560; recoveries 59,52,192; active cases 1,07,205; tests conducted so far 4,48,24,211.

(With inputs from agencies)