Mumbai weather updates: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in city; IMD predicts very heavy spells at isolated places

Several parts of Mumbai and neighbouring areas received heavy rainfall on Friday, leading to waterlogging and diversion of traffic routes. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places” for the next 24 hours.
The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 64.45 mm, 127.16 mm and 120.67 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.
According to K S Hosalikar, senior India Meteorological Department official, Mira Road has received 73mm of rainfall, Juhu 136mm, Mahalaxmi 56.5mm, Santa Cruz 25.1, Bandar 141mm, Bhayandar 53mm and Dahisar 76.5mm.
The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 4.26 pm and the waves will reach a height of 4.08 metres. Also, a low tide of 1.43 metres is likely to occur at 10.37 pm today.
When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.
Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.
Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line. The Harbor line is also running 20-25 minutes late. Trans-Harbor line traffic is running smoothly."
Even buses have been diverted on some routes, including Andheri, Chembur, Sion and Wadala, as rains continue to pour.
Meanwhile, IMD's Santacruz observatory on Friday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.6 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.
