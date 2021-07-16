Mumbai weather updates: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in city; IMD predicts very heavy spells at isolated places

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 4.26 pm and the waves will reach a height of 4.08 metres. Also, a low tide of 1.43 metres is likely to occur at 10.37 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said "Slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on the fast line. The Harbor line is also running 20-25 minutes late. Trans-Harbor line traffic is running smoothly."