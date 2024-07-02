Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Leads Demolition Drive To Boost Image Amid Political Pressure, Targets Illegal Structures And Hawkers

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde is fast emerging as the bulldozer man of Maharashtra. Following his instructions several illegal extensions made by bars in Mira-Bhayander area and encroachments on public land were razed by the local authorities on the specific instructions of Shinde.

On Monday, several illegal hotels in Yeoor Hills in Thane, which is Shinde's home turf, were systematically demolished by the the local municipal corporation by deploying bulldozers. Shinde appears to be drawing inspiration from his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

But behind these highly-publicised demolitions is a well fine tuned strategy to project Shinde as a man of action. After the ruling MahaYuti led by Shinde performed pathetically in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the CM faced lot of flak for failing to lead the coalition to victory. On the flipside, the election helped revive the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) who were not expected to perform well in the polls.

Soon after the LS poll results were declared, there was speculation that Shinde may be made the sacrificial goat and asked to step down. It was felt that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should be asked to become the CM and lead the MahaYuti during the assembly elections which are likely to be held in October.

However, the central leadership of the BJP felt that easing out Shinde on the eve of the crucial polls would complicate the political situation in the state and make it difficult for the MahaYuti to secure a majority. Shinde was assured that he would not be disturbed. Bouyed by this assurance Shinde has not gone in to the action mode.

He has also asked the municipal commissioner of Mumbai Bhushan Gagrani and collector to take stringent action against illegal structures and start a major drive against hawkers who have taken over most of the pavements, specially those near railway stations in brazen contempt of an order of Bombay high court. It is following Shinde's order that a large number of huts occupying public land in Powai, Govandi and other places were demolished recently under heavy police bandobast.

Incidentally, the demolitions were carried out despite an earlier government order that no huts should be touched during the rains. On Monday afternoon Gagrani, accompanied by senior civic and police officials paid a surprise visit to Dadar station where the problem posed by hawkers is very acute.

It is learnt that several big-ticket demolitions are in the pipeline. However, despite the steps taken by Gagrani, some of the civic staff at the ward level are not acting against illegal constructions and hawkers. For example, in M/west ward several complaints have been made against illegal structures, but the local staff continue to be indifferent.