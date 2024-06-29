'Bulldozer Baba’ Posters Of CM Eknath Shinde Erected In Mira-Bhayandar Amid MBMC's Demolition Drive On Illegal Bar And Pub Extensions |

As the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues its drive of razing illegal illegally constructed portions / extensions of bars and lodges for the third consecutive day, posters featuring chief minister-Eknath Shinde put up by legislator-Pratap Sarnaik has become topic of discussion in the twin-city.

Terming chief minister Eknath Shinde as “Maharashtra’s Bulldozer Baba”, the poster features his caricature holding a hammer in his hand with a JCB in the background.

In the wake of the Pune Porsche incident and instances of brazen drug abuse going viral on social media platforms, Shinde has directed municipal and police commissioners to take strict action against the illegalities.