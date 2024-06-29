 'Bulldozer Baba’ Posters Of CM Eknath Shinde Erected In Mira-Bhayandar Amid MBMC's Demolition Drive On Illegal Bar And Pub Extensions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Bulldozer Baba’ Posters Of CM Eknath Shinde Erected In Mira-Bhayandar Amid MBMC's Demolition Drive On Illegal Bar And Pub Extensions

'Bulldozer Baba’ Posters Of CM Eknath Shinde Erected In Mira-Bhayandar Amid MBMC's Demolition Drive On Illegal Bar And Pub Extensions

Terming chief minister Eknath Shinde as “Maharashtra’s Bulldozer Baba”, the poster features his caricature holding a hammer in his hand with a JCB in the background.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
article-image
'Bulldozer Baba’ Posters Of CM Eknath Shinde Erected In Mira-Bhayandar Amid MBMC's Demolition Drive On Illegal Bar And Pub Extensions |

As the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues its drive of razing illegal illegally constructed portions / extensions of bars and lodges for the third consecutive day, posters featuring chief minister-Eknath Shinde put up by legislator-Pratap Sarnaik has become topic of discussion in the twin-city.

Terming chief minister Eknath Shinde as “Maharashtra’s Bulldozer Baba”, the poster features his caricature holding a hammer in his hand with a JCB in the background. 

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar Demolition Drive: Civic Chief Revokes 'Unlawful' Regularisation Of Illegal...
article-image

In the wake of the Pune Porsche incident and instances of brazen drug abuse going viral on social media platforms, Shinde has directed municipal and police commissioners to take strict action against the illegalities. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Neessha William: From 4 Puppies To 200 Dogs, A Journey Of Compassion In Navi Mumbai

Neessha William: From 4 Puppies To 200 Dogs, A Journey Of Compassion In Navi Mumbai

Attention! Western Railway's Jumbo Block Between Borivali And Ram Mandir Stations On Sunday; Check...

Attention! Western Railway's Jumbo Block Between Borivali And Ram Mandir Stations On Sunday; Check...

Mumbai 1993 Blast Case: TADA Court Allows Abu Salem's Plea For Prison Setoff From 2005, Rejects...

Mumbai 1993 Blast Case: TADA Court Allows Abu Salem's Plea For Prison Setoff From 2005, Rejects...

'Bulldozer Baba’ Posters Of CM Eknath Shinde Erected In Mira-Bhayandar Amid MBMC's Demolition...

'Bulldozer Baba’ Posters Of CM Eknath Shinde Erected In Mira-Bhayandar Amid MBMC's Demolition...

FPJ Dialogue: 'WR's Pax Amenities To Get A Fillip With Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,' Says CPRO Of WR...

FPJ Dialogue: 'WR's Pax Amenities To Get A Fillip With Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,' Says CPRO Of WR...