Mumbai: CM Announces High-Level Inquiry Against Culprits Of Dombivali MIDC Blast And ₹5 Lakh Ex-gratia For Victims

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed district collector of Thane to conduct high-level inquiry and initiate stern action against culprits in the Dombivali MIDC industrial blast case. Shinde said that the inquiry will be done whether industrial safety units have done their job of safety audit time to time or not.

“No compromise will be done with the life of people,” the chief minister told journalists. “We have decided to shift hazardous companies outside human colonies. We suggest hazardous companies change their line of business. We can run IT and engineering companies here in the MIDC.”

“Compensation worth Rs5 lakh will be given to kin of deceased families from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and free treatment will be given to injured. Section of culpable homicide will be slapped on the culprits” Shinde added.

Eight people died in the broiler blasts at Amudan Chemical Company at Dombivli on Thursday evening.

Shinde, who was touring Marathwada to review the draught situation there, arrived at Dombivli in the late evening. District collectors and police commissioners were present during the visit of CM.

The chief minister’s son, MP Shrikant Shinde, also visited the site to review the situation. While speaking to media, Shrikant Shinde said that highly hazardous chemical companies in Dombivli MIDC will be permanently relocated.

Considering the frequent accidents in Dombivli MIDC and the danger to the residential area, the MP also discussed with the chief minister and Industry Minister Uday Samant a proposal to classify the chemical companies into A, B, C categories.

Samant, MNS MLA Raju Patil, MLA Niranjan Davkhare, Shiv Sena secretary Bhausaheb Chaudhary, Thane Collector Ashok Shingare, Dombivli City Chief Rajesh More were present with Shrikant Shinde.