Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 3

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 77.37 percent on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 34.70 percent this time last year.
The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 11,19,815 million litres of water or 77.37 percent as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 34.70 % with 5,02,242 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 13,24,831 million litres.
Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.
With this, four lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now almost filled to their capacity.
Check detailed water level here:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells on Tuesday.
The department has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.
The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 8.23 mm, 9.38 mm and 6.70 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.99 metres is expected at 7.27 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.49 metres is likely to occur at 2.30 pm today.
When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.
IMD's Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature at 30.5 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius.
The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory also recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the IMD on Monday said that rainfall during August and September, the second half of the four-month rainfall season, is likely to be on the higher side of normal.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)