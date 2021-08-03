COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 62 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places

While the BMC has collected Rs 53,16,82,600 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 8,41,06,800 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 50,39,200.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 2 has seen a large number of violators as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 9,26,59,300 followed by Zone 4 with a fine of Rs 9,02,19,400.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 259 new COVID-19 cases on August 2, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,35,371.

391 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,12,311. Now, there are 4744 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,908 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 26,768 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 82,12,301 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1500 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 3 containment zones in the city and 46 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.