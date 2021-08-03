COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.50 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 2 has vaccinated 3,23,452 people through 2388 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 1, inoculated 4,50,05,669 people.

As per the state government data, 1,20,06,164 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 7,13,376 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,88,359 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,21,736 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,23,317 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 11,96,400 got their second dose.

In Uttar Pradesh 4,88,26,279 doses were administered and 3,40,96,886 doses were administered in Gujarat. In Rajasthan 3,33,04,381 doses were administered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 4,869 fresh COVID-19 cases and 90 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 63,15,063 and the toll to 1,33,038 while 8,429 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 61,03,325, leaving the state with 75,303 active cases with a recovery rate of 96.65 per cent. The case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent, it said.

Mumbai reported 259 new cases and nine deaths, which raised the overall case-load to 7,35,366 and the count of fatalities to 15,908, the department said in a statement.

Mumbai division reported 730 cases during the day and 15 deaths, taking the tally to 16,42,223 and the toll to 34,380.

Nashik division saw 829 new cases including 739 cases in the Ahmednagar district.

Pune division reported 1,574 cases during the day, including 621 in Satara, 413 in Solapur and 260 in Pune districts.

Kolhapur division added 1,399 fresh cases, including 359 from the Kolhapur district, to its tally.

Aurangabad division reported 49 cases, Latur division 255, including 166 in the Beed district, 26 in the Akola division and seven in the Nagpur division, the department said.

Akola, Hingoli, Nandurbar, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gondia districts did not report a single COVID-19 case on Monday.

With 1,67,117 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,83,52,467.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are: Positive cases 63,15,063, deaths 1,33,038, recoveries 61,03,325, total tests 4,83,52,467, active cases 75,303, tests today 1,67,117.

