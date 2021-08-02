Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 2

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 76.36 percent on Monday. The water level in the lakes was 34.79 percent this time last year.
The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 11,05,273 million litres of water or 76.36 percent as recorded on Monday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 34.79 % with 5,03,484 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 12,75,017 million litres.
Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.
With this, four lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now almost filled to their capacity.
Check detailed water level here:
IMD in its 24 hour forecast, informed that a light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of occassional intense spell. Occasional gusty winds with speed reaching to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some area, it added.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Satara and Parbhani districts of Maharashtra have received 70 per cent more rainfall than normal till July 31 this year.
However, Nandurbar district in north Maharashtra has recorded less than average rainfall till now, H S Hosalikar, senior scientist at the IMD, Pune, said in a tweet.
Satara district, which is located in western Maharashtra, recently witnessed torrential rains that led to landslides at multiple locations, in which several persons died.
Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that light to moderate spells of rain are likely at isolated places in Goa with winds of 40 km per hour.
Mumbai received intermittent light showers on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)
