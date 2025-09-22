Mumbai: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups Over Alleged Desecration Of Goddess Durga Idol In Mankhurd; 7 Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Tensions flared after an idol of Goddess Durga was allegedly desecrated in Mumbai, leading to a clash between two groups, police said on Monday.

The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident which took place in the Mankhurd area on Sunday night, they said.

About The Case

The idol was being carried through a narrow lane on the eve of Navratri. Some persons found a hand of the idol broken and started arguing with another group, alleging its role in it, a Mankhurd police official said.

A clash then broke out between the two groups, whose members assaulted each other, the official said.

The police later intervened and brought the situation under control.

Seven persons were arrested and an FIR was registered against them under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for assault and unlawful assembly, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that every year, the group (mandal- that was transporting the idol) celebrates the Navratri festival. This time, the idol broke while it was being transported through the narrow lane, he said.

The situation was under control and an investigation was underway, the official added.

