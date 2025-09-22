Mumbai's Shivaji Park Gymkhana Reopens After Grand Makeover; Sachin Tendulkar Leads Inauguration, Says 'Remember Spending My Childhood Here' | Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, a site deeply embedded in the Marathi cultural and sporting ethos, witnessed yet another historic moment as the renovated Shivaji Park Gymkhana (SPG) was inaugurated in a grand ceremony on Monday. The atmosphere inside the iconic ground was filled with enthusiasm and applause, especially as cricketing legend Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar performed the ribbon-cutting.

VIDEO | Former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) attends Shivaji Park Gymkhana opening ceremony in Mumbai.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7FyL0kDrBQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 22, 2025

The inauguration was marked by loud cheers, with the audience rising to welcome Tendulkar, whose career has long been linked to Shivaji Park. Alongside him, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena UBT leader Milind Narvekar, Mahesh Sawant and other dignitaries were present to celebrate the occasion.

Sachin Remembers His Childhood During Inauguration Event

Speaking at the event, Tendulkar recalled his childhood memories of the park, saying, “I remember spending my childhood here. We used to come to have vada pav, but now this gymkhana is ready, and many people contributed to its creation. Raj Thackeray played an important role in getting permissions and even in shaping the design.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the opening of Shivaji Park Gymkhana, Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says, "I remember spending my childhood here. We used to come here to have Vada Pav, but now this gymkhana is ready, and many people were involved in creating it. Raj Thackeray also… pic.twitter.com/CmeW0FvcfH — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2025

The gymkhana, which remained closed for nearly a year and a half due to renovation, now sports a refreshed, modern look. Its interiors are done up in shades of Wimbledon green and beige, giving the heritage structure a contemporary touch while preserving its legacy. According to a Mid-day report, SPG secured its Occupation Certificate (OC) on September 19 and reopened within three days, much to the delight of its nearly 3,000 member families.

Special Arrangemenrs Made For Female Players

Among the major highlights of the redevelopment is the plan to launch a women’s cricket team, in line with the growing prominence of Indian women’s cricket. The management has ensured proper infrastructure, including separate changing rooms and restrooms for female players, especially those participating in Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) tournaments.

A Century-Old Legacy

Founded in 1909 as the New Maharashtra Cricket Club, the institution later evolved into the Shivaji Park Gymkhana. The current clubhouse was first inaugurated in 1931, and by 1942, the gymkhana had expanded to its present 19,000 square yards. Over the decades, it has been known as the “Nursery of Indian Cricket,” producing some of India’s finest players.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Deep Roots With SPG

It was here that Tendulkar began his training under the legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar. For many, SPG remains inseparable from his story, a cradle of talent that continues to shape Mumbai’s cricketing future. With its new look and renewed vision, the Shivaji Park Gymkhana is now ready to inspire generations to come.

