 Fraud Case Registered At Shivaji Park Police Station: ₹70 Lakh Cheating Under Pretext Of MHADA Flats, EOW Probe Further
According to the FIR, between November 2012 and 2019, the accused Bela D’Souza, Girish Rao, Jitendra Rathod, and others allegedly conspired to cheat Fernandes by promising her and her acquaintances MHADA flats at cheap rates. The complainant, Sarah Fernandes, was allegedly cheated of ₹2,50,500. Her acquaintance, Vanessa Rodrigues, was cheated of ₹28,59,900 between February 2012 and 2019.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:28 PM IST
MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: Shivaji Park Police Station has registered an FIR against Bela D’Souza, Girish Rao, Jitendra Rathod and Others under Sections 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 474, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code in connection with a large-scale fraud involving fake promises of MHADA flats.

The Complainant is Sarah Joachim Fernandes (50). The fraud occurred from November 2012 to 2019 at Coffee Shop, Dadar (West) and Fraud Amount Involved ₹70,08,900/-.

According to the FIR, between November 2012 and 2019, the accused Bela D’Souza, Girish Rao, Jitendra Rathod, and others allegedly conspired to cheat Fernandes by promising her and her acquaintances MHADA flats at cheap rates. The complainant, Sarah Fernandes, was allegedly cheated of ₹2,50,500. Her acquaintance, Vanessa Rodrigues, was cheated of ₹28,59,900 between February 2012 and 2019.

Another victim, Cora Mednoca, was cheated of ₹16,44,000 between December 2013 and 2019. In total, the accused collected ₹70,08,900/- from the victims under the pretext of providing MHADA flats. However, instead of handing over actual possession of flats, they allegedly issued fake documents claiming allotment of a house in Jaywant Dadarkar Compound under MHADA. The Investigation has been transferred to EOW.

Although the fraud amount appears relatively smaller compared to large-scale scams, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti directed that the case be handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for detailed investigation, given the organized nature of the crime. The EOW has now taken charge of the case and further probe is underway.

