 Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai, 500 Investors Across The Globe To Join
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPrime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai, 500 Investors Across The Globe To Join

Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai, 500 Investors Across The Globe To Join

Conference Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan said the presence of the heads of state from India and the UK will galvanise the event into a thought leadership platform to map a sustainable path for equitable progress for the entire humanity, and to reshape finance to be more inclusive, agile, and resilient.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer will attend the annual Global Fintech Fest (GFF) in the financial capital next month, organisers said on Tuesday.Over a dozen central banks across the world, including regulators from Germany, France, Switzerland, and Singapore, will also attend the three-day event starting October 7, as per a statement.

The annual event will see about 500 investors across the globe coming in, along with 400 exhibitors, it said.Conference Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan said the presence of the heads of state from India and the UK will galvanise the event into a thought leadership platform to map a sustainable path for equitable progress for the entire humanity, and to reshape finance to be more inclusive, agile, and resilient.

Read Also
Indian-Origin Woman In UK Slams Anti-Immigration Protestors, 'You Did Not Migrate Legally When You...
article-image

"The UK and India share one of the most dynamic economic relationships in the world. Financial services and technology are cornerstones of this association -- with significant opportunities for a synergy between London's global leadership in fintech exports and regulatory innovation and India's unmatched digital public infrastructure and a billion-plus consumer base," he said.

Starmer's visit will come amid deepening trade ties between India and the UK, and the two countries have also signed a bilateral trade agreement recently.

FPJ Shorts
Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai, 500 Investors Across The Globe To Join
Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In Mumbai, 500 Investors Across The Globe To Join
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In...

Prime Minister Modi & UK Counterpart Keir Starmer Will Attend The Annual Global Fintech Fest In...

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises...

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises...

OYO's Parent Firm PRISM Launches New Luxury Application, CheckIn, To Offer Premium Properties...

OYO's Parent Firm PRISM Launches New Luxury Application, CheckIn, To Offer Premium Properties...

Durga Puja 2025 Travel Plans? Here’s The Complete Guide To Special Trains And Flights

Durga Puja 2025 Travel Plans? Here’s The Complete Guide To Special Trains And Flights

Still Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? These 8 Hidden Reasons Might Be Delaying Your Money

Still Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? These 8 Hidden Reasons Might Be Delaying Your Money