Indian-Origin Woman In UK Slams Anti-Immigration Protestors, 'You Did Not Migrate Legally When You Took Our Wealth, Don't Forget Your History' | Instagram @shrimoyeec

Recently, the capital city of the United Kingdom, London, witnessed one of its largest protests in history. The gathering was called an 'anti-immigration protest', which was against illegal immigrants in the UK. Soon after the protest, an Indian woman living in the UK and claiming that she is one of the highest taxpayers in the country took to social media to slam the protestors. She said that these are the same protestors who are forgetting the history of their ancestors who colonized the whole world.

The woman records herself in a rage-filled talk where she says that she is shocked and heartbroken after seeing the turnout at the anti-immigration protest. She said that she has been building a secure career in the UK for the last 14 years and has paid thousands of pounds in taxes and Visa fees. She also claimed that she has employed many people in the UK through her business.

WATCH VIDEO:

The caption of her post reads, "I am angry, I am sad. I always boast how wonderful London is and how it’s the only place where I felt accepted finally and made my life and my career. With the visuals I see today of the protests I am shocked, heartbroken and frankly disgusted at the hate that’s in the air. The lack of education is just appalling because if only they learnt history they wouldn’t have the audacity to do this!!!!"

The woman trolled the protestors for lack of education and is asking to learn their history books again. She said in the video that the UK colonized the whole world, took the wealth and everything the other countries had, and they did not migrate legally back then; they just came and looted countries. She also pointed out that the UK doesn't have enough doctors. She said that all the bankers, doctors, and high-tax-paying members are immigrants.

The video has become a talking point for the netizens, and a debate has been sparked in the comments section from both points of view.