 Tata Investment Corp Jumps 19.85% To Record High, IPO Pipeline & Strong Financials Fuel Bullish Momentum
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Investment Corp Jumps 19.85% To Record High, IPO Pipeline & Strong Financials Fuel Bullish Momentum

Tata Investment Corp Jumps 19.85% To Record High, IPO Pipeline & Strong Financials Fuel Bullish Momentum

Tata Investment Corp surged 19.85 percent to Rs 10,000, hitting a 52-week high amid bullish sentiment from strong financials, IPO-linked optimism, and upcoming market offerings. Analysts see sustained interest ahead.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Tata Investment Corporation Ltd hit a major milestone on September 30, 2025, with its stock price crossing Rs 10,598 on the NSE — a 19.85 percent intraday jump that marked a new 52-week high. The surge reflects rising investor confidence, driven by strong financials and positive sentiment from recent and upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the broader market.

As of 12:37 PM, the stock was trading at Rs 9,892, up sharply from the previous close. Tata Investment Corp is a part of the Nifty Midcap 150 index, making it a key player for midcap-focused portfolios.

Read Also
Tata Capital IPO Launches With Price Band Of ₹310–326, Public Offer Opens on October 6 For...
article-image

Financial Performance: Mixed but Stable

Despite a year-on-year dip in annual revenue (Rs 305 Cr in FY25 vs Rs 383 Cr in FY24), the company has managed strong profitability, posting a net profit of Rs 209 Cr in FY25. Quarterly results show consistent revenue recovery, with Q1 FY26 revenue at Rs 145 Cr and net profit of Rs 112 Cr, higher than the same quarter last year.

FPJ Shorts
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Newlyweds Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Dance To Dhol Beats, Pose For Paps After Wedding On Pati Patni Aur Panga– VIDEO
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Government Approves ₹25 Crore Fund To Strengthen Haffkine Vaccine, Announces DCM Ajit Pawar
Odisha Police SI Recruitment Exam Postponed For Third Time
Odisha Police SI Recruitment Exam Postponed For Third Time
Project Firewall: Trump Administration Cracks Down On H-1B Visa Abuse, Puts American Jobs First
Project Firewall: Trump Administration Cracks Down On H-1B Visa Abuse, Puts American Jobs First

Key ratios reflect solid fundamentals:

EPS (FY25): Rs 61.68

Book Value per Share: Rs 6,144.99

Debt-Free: Debt-to-equity remains at 0.00

High Current Ratio: Over 1,400x, indicating strong liquidity

Read Also
Non-Banking Financial Company Tata Capital Set To Launch IPO On October 6, Issue Size Pegged At...
article-image

IPO Pipeline Driving Sentiment

The stock is riding the wave of a robust IPO environment, where Tata Group companies and other private firms are prepping for major listings. This positions Tata Investment Corp, known for holding long-term stakes in Tata Group IPOs, as a proxy investment vehicle for IPO-focused investors.

With past exposure to high-performing IPOs, investors are seeing it as a gateway to upcoming big-ticket IPOs from the Tata Group or related companies.

Read Also
Tata Capital’s $2 Billion IPO Set To Deliver Windfall Gains For IFC From Decade-Old Cleantech Bet
article-image

Corporate Developments Support Confidence

Recent corporate actions, including a final dividend of Rs 27/share, and the upcoming stock split on October 14, have added to the bullish outlook. Retirement of a senior board member also reflects ongoing governance transitions.

Analysts and platforms like Moneycontrol reflect a very bullish outlook, suggesting continued upside as IPO activity picks up and market momentum remains strong.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged

Govt Keeps Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes Unchanged

LG Electronics India Set To Launch Its Mega IPO On October 7

LG Electronics India Set To Launch Its Mega IPO On October 7

Tata Investment Corp Jumps 19.85% To Record High, IPO Pipeline & Strong Financials Fuel Bullish...

Tata Investment Corp Jumps 19.85% To Record High, IPO Pipeline & Strong Financials Fuel Bullish...

RBI MPC Meet: 'Next Rate Cut Likely In December,' Says Goldman Sachs’ Chief India Economist...

RBI MPC Meet: 'Next Rate Cut Likely In December,' Says Goldman Sachs’ Chief India Economist...

India’s Fiscal Deficit In April-August Stands At 38.1 Per Cent Of Full-Year Target

India’s Fiscal Deficit In April-August Stands At 38.1 Per Cent Of Full-Year Target