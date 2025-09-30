Tata Investment Corp Jumps 19.85% To Record High, IPO Pipeline & Strong Financials Fuel Bullish Momentum

Mumbai: Tata Investment Corporation Ltd hit a major milestone on September 30, 2025, with its stock price crossing Rs 10,598 on the NSE — a 19.85 percent intraday jump that marked a new 52-week high. The surge reflects rising investor confidence, driven by strong financials and positive sentiment from recent and upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in the broader market.

As of 12:37 PM, the stock was trading at Rs 9,892, up sharply from the previous close. Tata Investment Corp is a part of the Nifty Midcap 150 index, making it a key player for midcap-focused portfolios.

Financial Performance: Mixed but Stable

Despite a year-on-year dip in annual revenue (Rs 305 Cr in FY25 vs Rs 383 Cr in FY24), the company has managed strong profitability, posting a net profit of Rs 209 Cr in FY25. Quarterly results show consistent revenue recovery, with Q1 FY26 revenue at Rs 145 Cr and net profit of Rs 112 Cr, higher than the same quarter last year.

Key ratios reflect solid fundamentals:

EPS (FY25): Rs 61.68

Book Value per Share: Rs 6,144.99

Debt-Free: Debt-to-equity remains at 0.00

High Current Ratio: Over 1,400x, indicating strong liquidity

IPO Pipeline Driving Sentiment

The stock is riding the wave of a robust IPO environment, where Tata Group companies and other private firms are prepping for major listings. This positions Tata Investment Corp, known for holding long-term stakes in Tata Group IPOs, as a proxy investment vehicle for IPO-focused investors.

With past exposure to high-performing IPOs, investors are seeing it as a gateway to upcoming big-ticket IPOs from the Tata Group or related companies.

Corporate Developments Support Confidence

Recent corporate actions, including a final dividend of Rs 27/share, and the upcoming stock split on October 14, have added to the bullish outlook. Retirement of a senior board member also reflects ongoing governance transitions.

Analysts and platforms like Moneycontrol reflect a very bullish outlook, suggesting continued upside as IPO activity picks up and market momentum remains strong.